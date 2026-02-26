Jamaica Plain VBA Outreach

Veterans Benefit Specialist weekly visits at Jamaica Plain VAMC, 8:00 a.m. - 21:00 p.m. Thursdays, March 5, 12 and 19, 2026. Jamaica Plain VA Campus, 150 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, Room D 139. A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.