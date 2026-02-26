West Roxbury VBA Outreach

Veterans Benefit Specialist weekly visits at West Roxbury VAMC flyer, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 and 18, 2026. West Roxbury VA Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132, 2nd Floor, Building 3, Room 2D-102B. A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.



