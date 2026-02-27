Skip to Content

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Class for Veterans

Flyer: VA Boston Whole Health Program 9-week Taking Charge of My Life and Health class for Veterans. Explore what matters, create goals for change, and get support from fellow Veterans. 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 5, 2026. Veterans can ask their provider for a referral or call 857-203-4876.

When:

Tue. May 5, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

VA Video Connect

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

The VA Boston Whole Health Program will be facilitating a 9-week Taking Charge of My Life and Health class for Veterans. This class provides Veterans the space to explore what matters most to them, create personal goals for change, and have the support of fellow Veterans. 

The class will be virtual and held on Tuesdays at 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. starting May 5, 2026. VA Providers can refer Veterans to the class by placing a Whole Health consult in CPRS. Veterans and self refer by calling .

