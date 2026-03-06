Veteran's Voice Network and VA Boston Healthcare System Present

Parkinson's Awareness Symposium

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026

VA Boston Healthcare System's Brockton Campus

Building 22 Conference Room

940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass.

Lunch provided courtesy of DAV Chapter 50, Rockland, Mass.

Recent advancements such as gene therapy, new drug trials, FDA approvals of innovative treatment devices, and stem cell therapy offer a glimpse of hope in the battle against PD.

This symposium has been created to spread awareness and present the progress made in the Parkinson’s field and to open communication between VA and private sector agencies involved with Parkinson's research and treatment.

Each group will have a four-minute presentation to describe who they are, what they do and any accomplishments reached, as well as any data collected from within the Veteran community.

Q&A will follow.

For more information, contact Gregg Brasso at greggbrasso@aol.com or

PARKINSON’S FOUNDATION HELPLINE: 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636)