Month of the Military Child Soccer Skills Clinic with the New England Revolution

In honor of April’s Month of the Military Child, VA Boston is partnering with the New England Revolution Foundation to offer a free soccer skills clinic for children of Military Veterans. Kids, age 6 to 14, of all skill levels are invited to learn soccer skills from professional soccer coaches of the New England Revolution.



The skills camp is Thursday, April 9th from 4:30pm to 6pm at the Brockton VA Medical Center Soccer Field, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA.



Pre-registration is required, and Military Veterans are invited to register their children at the link below. Slots are limited...

https://kraftse.formstack.com/forms/april9_clinic



See you on the pitch!