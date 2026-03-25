VBA Specialist at Brockton Campus

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT BROCKTON VAMC

THURSDAYS, APRIL 2 AND 9, 2026

FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM

940 Belmont St

Brockton, MA

Building 3, Room B104

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them.

These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.