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VBA Specialist at Brockton Campus

Flyer: VBA specialist office hours at Brockton VA campus, 10:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM THURSDAYS, APRIL 2 & 9, 2026, 940 Belmont St. Brockton, MA, Building 3, Room B104. Understand the benefits available and how to apply for them!

When:

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 3, Room B104

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT BROCKTON VAMC

THURSDAYS, APRIL 2 AND 9, 2026
FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM

940 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 
Building 3, Room B104

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. 
These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

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