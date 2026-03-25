VBA Specialist at Brockton Campus
When:
Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 3, Room B104
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT BROCKTON VAMC
THURSDAYS, APRIL 2 AND 9, 2026
FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM
940 Belmont St
Brockton, MA
Building 3, Room B104
A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them.
These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.
Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET