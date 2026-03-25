VBA Specialist at Jamaica Plain VA Campus
When:
Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Room D 139
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA
Cost:
Free
VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT JAMAICA PLAIN VAMC
THURSDAYS, APRIL 2, 9 AND 23
FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON
Jamaica Plain VAMC
150 S Huntington Avenue
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Room D 139
A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.
Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET