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VBA Specialist at Jamaica Plain VA Campus

Flyer: VBA specialist visits, 8:00 AM - NOON, THURSDAYS, APRIL 2, 9 AND 23, 2026, Jamaica Plain VAMC, 150 S Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, Room D 139. Learn about the benefits available and how to apply for them.

When:

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Room D 139

150 South Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT JAMAICA PLAIN VAMC

THURSDAYS, APRIL 2, 9 AND 23
FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON

Jamaica Plain VAMC
150 S Huntington Avenue
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Room D 139

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

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