VBA Specialist at Jamaica Plain VA Campus

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT JAMAICA PLAIN VAMC

THURSDAYS, APRIL 2, 9 AND 23

FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON

Jamaica Plain VAMC

150 S Huntington Avenue

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Room D 139

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.