VBA Specialist at West Roxbury VA Campus
When:
Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2nd Floor, Building 3,Room 2D-102B
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Cost:
Free
VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT WEST ROXBURY VAMC
WEDNESDAYS, APRIL 1, 8 AND 15
FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON
West Roxbury VAMC
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
2nd Floor, Building 3
Room 2D-102B
A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.
Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET