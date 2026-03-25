VBA Specialist at West Roxbury VA Campus

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT WEST ROXBURY VAMC

WEDNESDAYS, APRIL 1, 8 AND 15

FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON

West Roxbury VAMC

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA 02132

2nd Floor, Building 3

Room 2D-102B

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.