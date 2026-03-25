Skip to Content

VBA Specialist at West Roxbury VA Campus

Flyer: VBA specialist visits, 8:00 AM - NOON WEDNESDAYS, APRIL 1, 8 AND 15, 2026, West Roxbury VAMC, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132, 2nd Floor, Building 3, Room 2D-102B. Learn about the benefits available and how to apply for them!

When:

Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

2nd Floor, Building 3,Room 2D-102B

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

VETERANS BENEFIT SPECIALIST WEEKLY VISITS AT WEST ROXBURY VAMC

WEDNESDAYS, APRIL 1, 8 AND 15 
FROM 8:00 AM UNTIL 12 NOON

West Roxbury VAMC
1400 VFW Parkway 
West Roxbury, MA 02132
2nd Floor, Building 3
Room 2D-102B

A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.

Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 