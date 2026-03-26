West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter VAWestRox to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

NEW MERCH: Come give March 30-April 12 for an exclusive Red Cross x Life is Good T-shirt, ltd. qty!