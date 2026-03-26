Skip to Content

We’ll be working on VA.gov soon. During this time, you may have trouble signing in, using online tools, or accessing our webpages.
Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Flyer: West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter VAWestRox.

When:

Tue. Mar 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Tuesday, March 31, 2026
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter VAWestRox to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

NEW MERCH: Come give March 30-April 12 for an exclusive Red Cross x Life is Good T-shirt, ltd. qty!

Other VA events

Last updated: 