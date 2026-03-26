West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Mar 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Cost:
Free
West Roxbury VA Medical Center Blood Drive
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Barsamian Auditorium, Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.