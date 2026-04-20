Creative writing workshop
When:
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement.
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Please join us for the next Creative Writing Workshop with Philip Hasouris, the former Poet Laureate of Brockton!
The workshop will be held on Tuesday April 21st, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio (Brockton VA campus, basement of Building 4, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301). Come be a part of something different, something creative!
If you have any questions, contact Holly Corrente at holly.corrente@va.gov or