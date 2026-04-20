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Creative writing workshop

Flyer: Creative Writing Workshop with Philip Hasouris, former poet laureate of Brockton, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, Brockton VA campus, building 4 basement, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For more info, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or 774-826-1804.

When:

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement.

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Please join us for the next Creative Writing Workshop with Philip Hasouris, the former Poet Laureate of Brockton!

The workshop will be held on Tuesday April 21st, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio (Brockton VA campus, basement of Building 4, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301). Come be a part of something different, something creative!

If you have any questions, contact Holly Corrente at holly.corrente@va.gov or .

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