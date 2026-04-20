Please join us for the next Creative Writing Workshop with Philip Hasouris, the former Poet Laureate of Brockton!

The workshop will be held on Tuesday April 21st, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio (Brockton VA campus, basement of Building 4, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301). Come be a part of something different, something creative!

If you have any questions, contact Holly Corrente at holly.corrente@va.gov or .