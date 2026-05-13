Memorial Service

A service held in remembrance of those Veterans we have recently lost, as well as others whose memory we continue to cherish.

Wednesday, June 16, 12:30 p.m.

In person at the VA Brockton Campus Chapel, Building 24, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301

And Streamed via Microsoft Teams

Sponsored by the Palliative Care and Chaplain Service at VA Boston Healthcare System.

For questions about the service or to receive a program please email: VHABHSMemorialService@va.gov or Kerrie.Godsoe@va.gov

All are welcome. Please join us!