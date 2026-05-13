Memorial Service
When:
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Campus Chapel, Building 24
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Memorial Service
A service held in remembrance of those Veterans we have recently lost, as well as others whose memory we continue to cherish.
Wednesday, June 16, 12:30 p.m.
In person at the VA Brockton Campus Chapel, Building 24, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301
And Streamed via Microsoft Teams
Sponsored by the Palliative Care and Chaplain Service at VA Boston Healthcare System.
For questions about the service or to receive a program please email: VHABHSMemorialService@va.gov or Kerrie.Godsoe@va.gov
All are welcome. Please join us!