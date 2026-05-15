Photography Workshop
When:
Tue. May 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Next photography group, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. May 26, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus. Open to all Veterans — whether you're brand‑new to photography or already love taking pictures. Come join us, snap some photos, and let's explore the art of photography together! For more information, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or