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Photography Workshop

Flyer: Photography group, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. May 26, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus. Open to all Veterans. For more information, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or 774-826-1804.

When:

Tue. May 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Next photography group, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. May 26, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus. Open to all Veterans — whether you're brand‑new to photography or already love taking pictures. Come join us, snap some photos, and let's explore the art of photography together! For more information, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or .

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