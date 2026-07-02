Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Veterans' Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

for Veterans, first responders and their families

Saturday, July 18, 2026

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy

Quincy, MA 02170

Featuring live music, free food, information on Veterans benefits and health care, a job fair, the Parkinson's Pavillion, and more!

Brought to you by Veterans Voice Network, the City of Quincy and VA Boston Healthcare System.

Sponsored by 95.9 WATD, TIC Network, Wreaths Across America, Sullivan Tire, Quincy College, Ginger Betty's Bakery, 110 Fitness, the Norfolk County Sherrif's Office and the American Red Cross.

For more info, call or email greggbrasso@aol.com