Veterans' Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo
When:
Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Pageant Field
1 Merrymount Pkwy
Quincy, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans' Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo
for Veterans, first responders and their families
Saturday, July 18, 2026
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy
Quincy, MA 02170
Featuring live music, free food, information on Veterans benefits and health care, a job fair, the Parkinson's Pavillion, and more!
Brought to you by Veterans Voice Network, the City of Quincy and VA Boston Healthcare System.
Sponsored by 95.9 WATD, TIC Network, Wreaths Across America, Sullivan Tire, Quincy College, Ginger Betty's Bakery, 110 Fitness, the Norfolk County Sherrif's Office and the American Red Cross.
For more info, call