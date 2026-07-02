Quincy VA Clinic Open House and Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
110 West Squantam Street
Quincy, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans Open House and Town Hall
Thursday, July 23, 2026
3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Quincy VA Clinic
110 W Squantum St,
Quincy, MA 02171
For Vets, Family and Friends!
- Federal & State Veteran Resources & Benefits!
- Toxic Exposure Benefits Info, Disability Claims
- Veterans Town Hall w/VA Leaders – 5:00 p.m.
VA Care = No deductibles! No premiums!
For more information, call