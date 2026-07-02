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Quincy VA Clinic Open House and Town Hall

Flyer: Veterans Open House & Town Hall on Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Quincy VA Clinic, 110 W. Squantum St. Learn about benefits, toxic exposure info, disability claims & more! Town Hall w/ VA leaders at 5:00 p.m. Veterans, families & friends welcome! More info: 617‑275‑6101.

When:

Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

110 West Squantam Street

Quincy, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Open House and Town Hall

Thursday, July 23, 2026
3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Quincy VA Clinic
110 W Squantum St, 
Quincy, MA 02171

For Vets, Family and Friends!

  • Federal & State Veteran Resources & Benefits!
  • Toxic Exposure Benefits Info, Disability Claims
  • Veterans Town Hall w/VA Leaders – 5:00 p.m.

VA Care = No deductibles! No premiums!

For more information, call or email VABostonVets@va.gov

Other VA events

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