Choose VA Virtual Town Hall, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 19, 2026, tailored for unenrolled Veterans to provide info and answer questions about VA health care. Join through MS Teams at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/254194007208579?p=2a2BNthYPPAYcZzTBp

Ready to enroll in VA health care? Just want to learn more about it?

Join the Choose VA Veteran Virtual Town Hall, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 19, 2026. Specifically tailored for unenrolled Veterans to provide information and answer questions about VA health care.

Join by computer, tablet or smartphone through Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/254194007208579?p=2a2BNthYPPAYcZzTBp

Meeting ID: 254 194 007 208 579

Passcode: XA2cB7uu

Or Dial in by phone, phone conference ID: 122 995 734#

Get assistance signing up for VA health care!

This is an exclusive virtual event for Veterans in the Boston area.