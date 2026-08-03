Choose VA Veteran Virtual Town Hall
Choose VA Virtual Town Hall, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 19, 2026, tailored for unenrolled Veterans to provide info and answer questions about VA health care. Join through MS Teams at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/254194007208579?p=2a2BNthYPPAYcZzTBp
When:
Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Ready to enroll in VA health care? Just want to learn more about it?
Join the Choose VA Veteran Virtual Town Hall, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 19, 2026. Specifically tailored for unenrolled Veterans to provide information and answer questions about VA health care.
Join by computer, tablet or smartphone through Microsoft Teams: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/254194007208579?p=2a2BNthYPPAYcZzTBp
Meeting ID: 254 194 007 208 579
Passcode: XA2cB7uu
Or Dial in by phone,
Get assistance signing up for VA health care!
This is an exclusive virtual event for Veterans in the Boston area.