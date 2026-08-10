Cardio Drumming
When:
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, basement of Building 4
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Come join us for another fun session of CARDIO DRUMMINIG!!
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 & 26, 2026, in the Creative Arts Studio, basement of Building 4, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, Mass.
Do you like moving and grooving to some good music? Are you inspired by rhythm? We would love for you to give Cardio Drumming a try!
Questions? Call
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET