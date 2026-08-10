Veterans: Come join us for another fun session of CARDIO DRUMMINIG!!

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 & 26, 2026, in the Creative Arts Studio, basement of Building 4, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, Mass.

Do you like moving and grooving to some good music? Are you inspired by rhythm? We would love for you to give Cardio Drumming a try!

Questions? Call or email holly.corrente@va.gov