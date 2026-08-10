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Cardio Drumming

Flyer: Veterans - Join us for Cardio Drumming! Aug. 12 & 26, 2–3 p.m. at the Creative Arts Studio, Building 4, Brockton VA. Move, groove, and have fun! Questions? 774‑826‑1804 or holly.corrente@va.gov.

When:

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Creative Arts Studio, basement of Building 4

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Come join us for another fun session of CARDIO DRUMMINIG!!  

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 & 26, 2026, in the Creative Arts Studio, basement of Building 4, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, Mass. 

Do you like moving and grooving to some good music?  Are you inspired by rhythm?  We would love for you to give Cardio Drumming a try!

Questions? Call or email holly.corrente@va.gov

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

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