Celebrate life by giving blood!

Blood Drive

Monday, Aug. 31, 2026

8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Building 1

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter VAWestRox to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Come to give blood in August for a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. Terms at rcblood.org/August