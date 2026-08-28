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Blood Drive

Flyer: Celebrate life — give blood! Join us Aug. 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at VA Boston's West Roxbury campus. Schedule at 1‑800‑RED CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org (code: VAWestRox). Save time, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your health questions on the day of your appointment. Donors in August get a $20 Amazon Gift Card!

When:

Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Barsamian Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Building 1

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

Celebrate life by giving blood!

Blood Drive

Monday, Aug. 31, 2026
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Building 1
West Roxbury VA Medical Center 
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter VAWestRox to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Come to give blood in August for a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. Terms at rcblood.org/August

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