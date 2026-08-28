Blood Drive
When:
Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Barsamian Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Building 1
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Cost:
Free
Celebrate life by giving blood!
Blood Drive
Monday, Aug. 31, 2026
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Barsamian Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Building 1
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Come to give blood in August for a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. Terms at rcblood.org/August