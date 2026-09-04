Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society
When:
Sun. Sep 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 22
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
PLEASE JOIN RECREATION THERAPY HOSTING THE BRIDGEWATER ANTIPHONAL BRASS BAND THIS SUNDAY
1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sept. 6, 2026, in Building 22, VA Brockton campus
Refreshments will be provided.
Come join us for a fun afternoon of great music and engagement. The band plays classical marches, popular hits, oldies, military tunes.
It is a 20 PLUS piece brass band for our entertainment!