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Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society

Flyer: Join us Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at VA Brockton’s Bldg. 22 for the Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society! Enjoy great music, refreshments, and community — hosted by VA Boston Recreation & Creative Arts Therapy.

When:

Sun. Sep 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 22

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

PLEASE JOIN RECREATION THERAPY HOSTING THE BRIDGEWATER ANTIPHONAL BRASS BAND THIS SUNDAY

1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sept. 6, 2026, in Building 22, VA Brockton campus

Refreshments will be provided.  

Come join us for a fun afternoon of great music and engagement. The band plays classical marches, popular hits, oldies, military tunes. 

It is a 20 PLUS piece brass band for our entertainment!

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