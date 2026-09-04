Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society

PLEASE JOIN RECREATION THERAPY HOSTING THE BRIDGEWATER ANTIPHONAL BRASS BAND THIS SUNDAY

1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sept. 6, 2026, in Building 22, VA Brockton campus

Refreshments will be provided.

Come join us for a fun afternoon of great music and engagement. The band plays classical marches, popular hits, oldies, military tunes.

It is a 20 PLUS piece brass band for our entertainment!