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VA TAKE-BACK DAY

Flyer: Open to the public! Dispose of expired meds on VA Take Back Day, Oct. 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Grab free Mail‑Back Envelopes at our Brockton, JP or West Roxbury campuses, and mail in unwanted prescriptions.

When:

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

DISPOSE OF EXPIRED AND UNUSED MEDICATIONS ON

VA TAKE BACK DAY 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2026, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Veterans and members of the public can pick up free Mail-Back Envelopes at our Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.* 

Simply take the envelope home, place unwanted prescriptions inside, and put the envelope in the mail. It’s that easy! 

TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR HEALTH! 

Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications. Protect yourself, your loved ones and our environment.

* Please note that we cannot take or accept medications at these facilities, they must be mailed in the provided envelopes.

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