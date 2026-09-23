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Lyric Analysis

Flyer: LYRIC ANALYSIS GROUP, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement, at VA Boston's Brockton campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, Mass.

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Please join us for the LYRIC ANALYSIS GROUP on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement, at VA Boston's Brockton campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, Mass.

This is your opportunity to request a song that has always been on your mind -- Let's discuss those lyrics and see what we come up with. There are no wrong answers!

Contact holly.corrente@va.gov or .

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