Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer awareness months virtual events
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us Oct. 15, 2026, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. for Together for Awareness & Support, recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Stop by for 5 minutes or stay the full 2 hours for resources, education, support and community. Join at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/4744b4f973d643cc912057fd54b7d0e9?MTID=mf1b1b81ddd69c63ed3e51035c5c7273f