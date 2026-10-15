Caregiver Support Resource Fair

VA Boston’s Caregiver Support Team will be hosting our in-person Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair!



Please join us in person to meet VA Boston’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP) team and learn about supportive programs that serve Veterans and Caregivers. We will have resource tables from VA and community agencies. CPR First Aid training will be offered to caregivers. We will have resource tables from Alzheimer’s Association, Dementia Care, Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line, Suicide Prevention, Veteran Service Officers and more! We will be able to enroll any caregivers who are interested into our Caregiver General Program (PGCSS), which provides educational offerings for caregivers.



When: Tuesday November 17th, 2026

Where: VA Brockton VA campus

Building 22 Conference Room A, B & C

Time: 9:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please reach out to .



We look forward to seeing you!

VA Boston’s Caregiver Support team