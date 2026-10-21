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Taking Charge of My Life and Health For Veterans

VA Whole Health Circle of Health diagram showing “Me” at the center, surrounded by Mindful Awareness and eight wellness areas: body, mind, spirit, relationships, sleep, nutrition, personal growth, and surroundings. Outer ring highlights community, prevention, treatment, and complementary approaches.

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Event Title:
Taking Charge of My Life and Health for Veterans

Date/Time:
Tuesdays, November 17, 2026 through January 12, 2027
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:
VA Video Connect (VVC)

Description:
Take an active role in your health and well-being through this virtual Whole Health program for Veterans. Participants will explore practical strategies to improve overall wellness, practice mindfulness techniques, complete a Personal Health Inventory (PHI), and develop personalized SMART health goals. The program also provides an opportunity to connect with and learn alongside fellow Veterans.

Facilitator:
Ryan Cordeiro, Whole Health Peer Partner

Registration:
Call to register.

Provider Information:
To enroll a Veteran, place a Whole Health consult in CPRS.

Other VA events

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