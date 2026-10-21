Taking Charge of My Life and Health For Veterans
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Event Title:
Taking Charge of My Life and Health for Veterans
Date/Time:
Tuesdays, November 17, 2026 through January 12, 2027
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location:
VA Video Connect (VVC)
Description:
Take an active role in your health and well-being through this virtual Whole Health program for Veterans. Participants will explore practical strategies to improve overall wellness, practice mindfulness techniques, complete a Personal Health Inventory (PHI), and develop personalized SMART health goals. The program also provides an opportunity to connect with and learn alongside fellow Veterans.
Facilitator:
Ryan Cordeiro, Whole Health Peer Partner
Registration:
Call
Provider Information:
To enroll a Veteran, place a Whole Health consult in CPRS.