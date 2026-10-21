This is an online event.

Event Title:

Taking Charge of My Life and Health for Veterans

Date/Time:

Tuesdays, November 17, 2026 through January 12, 2027

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:

VA Video Connect (VVC)

Description:

Take an active role in your health and well-being through this virtual Whole Health program for Veterans. Participants will explore practical strategies to improve overall wellness, practice mindfulness techniques, complete a Personal Health Inventory (PHI), and develop personalized SMART health goals. The program also provides an opportunity to connect with and learn alongside fellow Veterans.

Facilitator:

Ryan Cordeiro, Whole Health Peer Partner

Registration:

Call to register.

Provider Information:

To enroll a Veteran, place a Whole Health consult in CPRS.