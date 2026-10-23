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Cardio Drumming

Flyer: Move to the beat with Cardio Drumming! Join us Oct. 28, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus. Fun, music‑powered fitness for Veterans. Questions? Call 774‑826‑1804 or email holly.corrente@va.gov

When:

Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement.

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Fun, music‑powered fitness for Veterans!

Join us for Cardio Drumming, an energizing way to get moving with music! If traditional workouts aren’t your thing, but you love rhythm and upbeat activities, this session is for you. 

Creative Arts Studio, Basement of Building 4, Brockton Campus

For more information, call 774‑826‑1804 or email Holly.corrente@va.gov

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