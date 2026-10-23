Cardio Drumming
When:
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement.
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Fun, music‑powered fitness for Veterans!
Join us for Cardio Drumming, an energizing way to get moving with music! If traditional workouts aren’t your thing, but you love rhythm and upbeat activities, this session is for you.
Creative Arts Studio, Basement of Building 4, Brockton Campus
For more information, call 774‑826‑1804 or email Holly.corrente@va.gov