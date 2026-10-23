Wednesday, October 28, 2026

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Fun, music‑powered fitness for Veterans!

Join us for Cardio Drumming, an energizing way to get moving with music! If traditional workouts aren’t your thing, but you love rhythm and upbeat activities, this session is for you.

Creative Arts Studio, Basement of Building 4, Brockton Campus

For more information, call 774‑826‑1804 or email Holly.corrente@va.gov