Together for Awareness & Support: Final Virtual Drop-In Session
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Thursday, October 29, 2026
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month come to a close, join us for one final virtual drop-in session focused on awareness, education, resources and support.
Whether you stay for a few minutes or the full session, you're welcome to drop in, ask questions, listen, learn, and connect with available resources.
October 29, 2026
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
This event offers an opportunity to learn more about support services, educational resources, and ways to help yourself, a colleague, friend or family member.
Join the Webex session: