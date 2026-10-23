Together for Awareness & Support: Final Virtual Drop-In Session

Thursday, October 29, 2026

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month come to a close, join us for one final virtual drop-in session focused on awareness, education, resources and support.

Whether you stay for a few minutes or the full session, you're welcome to drop in, ask questions, listen, learn, and connect with available resources.

October 29, 2026

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This event offers an opportunity to learn more about support services, educational resources, and ways to help yourself, a colleague, friend or family member.

Join the Webex session: