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Blood Drive

Flyer: West Roxbury VA Medical Center will host an American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Barsamian Auditorium. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code VAWestRox to make an appointment.

When:

Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, third floor

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code VAWestRox

Give Something That Means Something: Donate Blood!

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location: Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, third floor
Address: West Roxbury VA Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 

Schedule an appointment

VA Boston employees, Veterans and members of the community are encouraged to make an appointment and donate. To reserve a donation time:

  • Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-).
  • Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code VAWestRox.
  • Use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. 

Save time with RapidPass!

Donors may save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the required pre-donation reading and health history questions. RapidPass must be completed on the day of the appointment

Donor thank-you offer

Those who donate blood between Dec. 7 and Dec. 17 may be eligible to receive a $20 e-gift card of their choice, subject to American Red Cross promotional terms and availability. Additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

Schedule your appointment today and help provide lifesaving blood to patients in need!

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