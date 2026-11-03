Give Something That Means Something: Donate Blood!

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, third floor

Address: West Roxbury VA Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132

Schedule an appointment

VA Boston employees, Veterans and members of the community are encouraged to make an appointment and donate. To reserve a donation time:

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) .

. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code VAWestRox .

. Use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Save time with RapidPass!

Donors may save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the required pre-donation reading and health history questions. RapidPass must be completed on the day of the appointment.

Donor thank-you offer

Those who donate blood between Dec. 7 and Dec. 17 may be eligible to receive a $20 e-gift card of their choice, subject to American Red Cross promotional terms and availability. Additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

Schedule your appointment today and help provide lifesaving blood to patients in need!