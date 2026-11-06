Join us for the Give Thanks Art Workshop, a creative and relaxing opportunity to celebrate the season by making art inspired by nature and gratitude. Connect with others, express your creativity, and create a unique piece to take home.

Open to Veterans, caregivers, staff and visitors.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus

For more information, call or email Holly.Corrente@va.gov