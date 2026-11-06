Give Thanks Art Workshop
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Give Thanks Art Workshop, a creative and relaxing opportunity to celebrate the season by making art inspired by nature and gratitude. Connect with others, express your creativity, and create a unique piece to take home.
Open to Veterans, caregivers, staff and visitors.
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement, Brockton VA campus
For more information, call