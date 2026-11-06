HUD-VASH Landlord Info Session
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 22
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Massachusetts Landlords: We Need Your Help Supporting Veterans!
Join us for a free information session to learn how landlord partnerships help Veterans secure stable housing and work toward ending Veteran homelessness across the Commonwealth.
Nov. 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - noon
VA Brockton Campus, Building 22
Drop in, meet VA staff, and get your questions answered...