HUD-VASH Landlord Info Session

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Massachusetts Landlords: We Need Your Help Supporting Veterans!

Join us for a free information session to learn how landlord partnerships help Veterans secure stable housing and work toward ending Veteran homelessness across the Commonwealth.

Nov. 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - noon

VA Brockton Campus, Building 22

Drop in, meet VA staff, and get your questions answered...