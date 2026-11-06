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HUD-VASH Landlord Info Session

Flyer: HUD-VASH Landlord Information Session, Nov. 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - noon, VA Brockton campus, 940 Belmont Street, Building 22.

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 22

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

Massachusetts Landlords: We Need Your Help Supporting Veterans!

Join us for a free information session to learn how landlord partnerships help Veterans secure stable housing and work toward ending Veteran homelessness across the Commonwealth.

Nov. 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - noon
VA Brockton Campus, Building 22

Drop in, meet VA staff, and get your questions answered...

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