Veterans, caregivers, staff, and community partners are invited to attend a Parkinson's Awareness Symposium, hosted by the Veteran's Voice Network in conjunction with VA Boston Healthcare System, Friday, April 2, 2027.

The symposium will bring together organizations involved in Parkinson's disease research, treatment, advocacy and Veteran support to raise awareness, and share the latest developments in care and treatment. Topics will include advancements in gene therapy, clinical drug trials, FDA-approved treatment devices, and stem cell therapies that are helping shape the future of Parkinson's treatment.

Representatives from participating organizations will provide brief presentations describing their missions, programs, accomplishments, and support available to Veterans and their families. A community question-and-answer session will follow.

Event Details

What: Parkinson's Awareness Symposium

When: Friday, April 2, 2027, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Brockton Campus, Building 22 Conference Room, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA

Lunch will be provided courtesy of DAV Chapter 50 of Rockland.

For additional information, contact Gregg Brasso at greggbrasso@aol.com or .