COVID-19 Moderna Booster Shot Clinic for Veterans - Jan. 8

When
Saturday, Jan 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Where

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Building 3, 1st floor, Canteen

Cost
Free

Saturday, Jan. 8, the VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting another walk-in COVID-19 Moderna booster shot clinic for Veterans on our West Roxbury campus...

Saturday not a good day for you? We now offer weekday walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at all three VA Boston HCS main campuses, learn more at https://www.va.gov/boston-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/

IMPORTANT NOTES, PLEASE READ BEFORE ATTENDING

  • Boosters provide additional protection against COVID-19 variants.
  • Boosters help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
  • Boosters are for adults whose last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was
    more than 6 months ago or 2 months ago for the J&J / Janssen
    vaccine.
  • PLEASE BRING YOUR CDC CARD from your previous COVID 19 vaccine dose!
  • Who is eligible? Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA
    recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act (SLA).
  • Veterans, spouses and SLA may need to have eligibility established.
  • Questions about the vaccine? VA staff will be there to answer.
  • Clinics will be first come, first served.
  • Masks and physical distancing are required.

Here is a link to a flyer for posting or sharing...

