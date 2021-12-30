COVID-19 Moderna Booster Shot Clinic for Veterans - Jan. 8
- When
-
Saturday, Jan 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Building 3, 1st floor, Canteen
- Cost
- Free
Saturday, Jan. 8, the VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting another walk-in COVID-19 Moderna booster shot clinic for Veterans on our West Roxbury campus...
West Roxbury VA Campus
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Cafeteria, Building 3, 1st Floor
1400 VFW Parkway,
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Saturday not a good day for you? We now offer weekday walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at all three VA Boston HCS main campuses, learn more at https://www.va.gov/boston-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/.
IMPORTANT NOTES, PLEASE READ BEFORE ATTENDING
- Boosters provide additional protection against COVID-19 variants.
- Boosters help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
- Boosters are for adults whose last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was
more than 6 months ago or 2 months ago for the J&J / Janssen
vaccine.
- PLEASE BRING YOUR CDC CARD from your previous COVID 19 vaccine dose!
- Who is eligible? Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA
recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act (SLA).
- Veterans, spouses and SLA may need to have eligibility established.
- Questions about the vaccine? VA staff will be there to answer.
- Clinics will be first come, first served.
- Masks and physical distancing are required.
Here is a link to a flyer for posting or sharing...