COVID Moderna Booster Shot Clinic for Veterans Lowell - Dec. 14
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
130 Marshall Road
Lowell , MA
- Cost
- Free
Dec. 14, 16 and 18, VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting more walk-in COVID-19 Moderna booster shot clinics for Veterans, including the first booster events at the Lowell VA Outpatient Clinic!
Lowell VA Clinic
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
AND
Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA 01852
Brockton VA Campus
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Building 23, 1st Floor
940 Belmont Street,
Brockton, MA 02301
IMPORTANT NOTES, PLEASE READ BEFORE ATTENDING
- Who is eligible? Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA
recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act (SLA).
- Boosters only -- now available for all adults!
- PLEASE BRING YOUR CDC CARD from your previous COVID 19 vaccine dose!
- Last Pfizer / Moderna dose must have been administered at least 6 months ago; at least 2 months for J&J / Janssen.
- Veterans, spouses and SLA may need to have eligibility established.
- Questions about the vaccine? VA staff will be there to answer.
- Clinics will be first come, first served.
- Masks and physical distancing are required.
Here is a link to a flyer for posting or sharing...