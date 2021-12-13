 Skip to Content

COVID Moderna Booster Shot Clinic for Veterans Lowell - Dec. 14

Image of flyer for COVID Moderna Booster Shot Clinics for Veterans - Dec. 14, 16, 18

When
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST
Where

130 Marshall Road

Lowell , MA

Cost
Free

Dec. 14, 16 and 18, VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting more walk-in COVID-19 Moderna booster shot clinics for Veterans, including the first booster events at the Lowell VA Outpatient Clinic!

Lowell VA Clinic 
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
AND
Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA 01852

Brockton VA Campus
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Building 23, 1st Floor
940 Belmont Street,
Brockton, MA 02301

IMPORTANT NOTES, PLEASE READ BEFORE ATTENDING

  • Who is eligible? Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA
    recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act (SLA).
  • Boosters only -- now available for all adults!
  • PLEASE BRING YOUR CDC CARD from your previous COVID 19 vaccine dose!
  • Last Pfizer / Moderna dose must have been administered at least 6 months ago; at least 2 months for J&J / Janssen.
  • Veterans, spouses and SLA may need to have eligibility established.
  • Questions about the vaccine? VA staff will be there to answer.
  • Clinics will be first come, first served.
  • Masks and physical distancing are required.

Here is a link to a flyer for posting or sharing...

