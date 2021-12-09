Memorial service to celebrate Veterans.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

A Time for Families and VA staff to celebrate the lives of Veterans who left us in the past year.

Please join us on your computer or mobile app with Microsoft Teams using this link:

https://bddy.me/3GKcuFK

You do not need a Teams account to join. The link will open a web page, where you can choose to download an app or join from your web browser.

Or call in (audio only) to 872-701-0185

Conference ID: 513847804#

Here is a link to a program with more information:

VABHS-MemorialProgram-20211215.pdf

Thank you to the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts National Guard, Marine Corp League Detachment #1115, and everyone who helped make this event possible.

Sponsored by VA Boston HCS Palliative Care and the Chaplain Service.