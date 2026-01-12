Local Veterans Participate in VA New England Adaptive Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

January 12, 2026

Mount Sunapee and Lebanon, NH - Mount Sunapee and Lebanon, N.H. – Nine greater Boston area Veterans will participate in the 28th Annual Veterans Affairs (VA) New England Adaptive Winter Sports Clinic, Jan. 12-15, 2026, at Mount Sunapee, NH and in Lebanon, NH.

Name, State, Service Branch

Brian Archer, Mass., Army

Everett Benton, Mass., Air Force

Ryan Flynn, Mass., Air Force

Michael Guilbault, Mass., Air Force

Josephine Laham, Mass., Navy

Jesse Lorenz, Mass., Army

Wayne Ross, Mass., Air Force

Gina Sapienza, Mass., Army

Nick Pelletier, Mass., Navy

“Each year the Veterans who participate exemplify courage, determination and fortitude as they push their limits,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System. “I’m always impressed with the milestones each Veteran achieves, and I am excited for them to experience this as part of their healthcare journey.”

The Veterans will take part in various adaptive winter sporting activities, including sled hockey, downhill skiing, snowboarding, ski biking, rock climbing, and other adaptive sports modalities, alongside nearly 50 fellow disabled Veterans from New England, supported by more than 120 volunteers and numerous Veteran service organizations and sponsors.

The first VA New England Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1998 and hosted 15 disabled Veterans. For nearly three decades, this critical event, the only regional-level adaptive clinic of its kind within VA, has helped hundreds of Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class volunteer instructors from New England Healing Sports Association, known as NEHSA, and other community partners, as well as recreation therapists from throughout VA New England, help Veterans experience the full potential of adaptive sports as a tool for improved health and well-being.

For more information or to request an interview contact vhawrjpao@va.gov.