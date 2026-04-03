Mass. Veterans to ascend Snowmass, Colo., for annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2026

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO - Disabled Veterans from across the country will ascend Snowmass, Colo., Saturday to participate in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic – an annual adaptive sports clinic hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans.

Four Veterans affiliated with VA Boston Healthcare System will participate in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic event, April 4–11, 2026.

Name, Bib #, Age, City, State, Service Branch

Brian Archer, 108, 60, Carver, MA, Army National Guard

Gary Jezierski, 255, 65, Acushnet, MA, Coast Guard

Carlos Lopes, 282, 44, Assonet, MA, Marine Corps

Wayne Ross, 143, 60, Scituate, MA, Air Force

The five-day event, affectionately called Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities such as, downhill skiing, sled hockey and other adaptive sports activities. Approximately 400 disabled Veterans from across the country are expected to participate, supported by around 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.

“The national adaptive Winter Sports Clinic showcases the remarkable resilience and perseverance of our Veterans,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS. “I'm thrilled for all the Veterans participating in this transformative event as part of their healthcare journey.”

The first Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1987 and hosted 90 disabled Veterans. For four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of adaptive sports as a tool for improved health and well-being.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 5 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wintersportsclinic?raceEventDaysId=325998.

For more information or to request an interview, contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call .