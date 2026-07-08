Massachusetts Veterans roll into Detroit, Mich. for the annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2026

BOSTON, MA - Veterans across the country will arrive in Detroit, Mich. to participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games – an annual adaptive sports competition co-presented by VA and Paralyzed Veterans of America for Veterans who require the use of a wheelchair for athletic competition.

Twelve local Veterans from Massachusetts will participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) event, July 9–14:

First Name Last Name, Bib #, City, Branch of Service

Lawrence Berry, 841, Brockton, U.S. Army

David Rouleau, 519, Brockton, U.S. Army

Audi Veras, 68, Brockton, U.S. Marine Corps

Amy Lee, 76, Brockton, U.S. Army

Brian Howland, 3, Brockton, U.S. Marine Corps

Robert Vallandingham, 268, Brockton, U.S. Air Force

George Iverson, 21, Brockton, U.S. Navy

Debra Freed, 45, Framingham, U.S. Air Force

Gary Jezierski, 402, Acushnet, U.S. Coast Guard

Wayne Ross, 780, Scituate, U.S. Air Force

John Melvin, 174, Rockland, U.S. Air Force

Bradford Carlson, 362, Jefferson, U.S. Marine Corps



The five-day event, with its focus on demonstrating the unstoppable character of Veterans, offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, softball, and wheelchair rugby. Approximately 500 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 3,000 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Wheelchair Games epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans," said Dave Tostenrude, Director of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. “I’m excited for them to have this impactful experience as part of their health care journey.”

The first Wheelchair Games was held in 1981. For 45 years, the event has empowered Veterans to live more independent and active lives through adaptive sports, fitness and recreation. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool to adapt and overcome perceived barriers in our communities, travel, and in life beyond the perception of “disability."

To view content from the event, follow and tag @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram and Facebook, and search #wheelchairgames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/albums/with/72177720326323748.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning July 10 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/MI/Detroit/USNationalVeteransWheelchairGames.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .