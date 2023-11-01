News releases
New research published Tuesday on JAMA Network Open suggests that written exposure therapy, a five-session treatment, is equally effective for military service members suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, known as PTSD, as the more time-intensive cognitive processing therapy.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael D. Payne as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS).