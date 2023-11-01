Skip to Content

News releases

News Releases for VA Boston health care.

January 12, 2022

New research published Tuesday on JAMA Network Open suggests that written exposure therapy, a five-session treatment, is equally effective for military service members suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, known as PTSD, as the more time-intensive cognitive processing therapy.

December 20, 2021

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael D. Payne as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS).