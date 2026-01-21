Study finds key factors linking mental health and functionality in trauma-exposed Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2026

BOSTON, MA - A new study by VA Boston and Boston University researchers published in the March 2026 issue of the Journal of Anxiety Disorders identified depression and health challenges as central factors linked to poor mental health and daily functioning in Veterans who have experienced trauma.

The researchers looked at data from 2,150 trauma-exposed Veterans stored in The Veterans Metrics Initiative to see how mental health issues like depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, are interconnected with functional challenges, such as health, social, vocational and financial difficulties. They found that depression and health challenges are most strongly linked to other factors in these domains.

"Our findings underscore the critical role depression and health functioning play in the broader context of mental health and daily life challenges among Veterans who have experienced trauma," said Dr. Dawne Vogt, a research scientist with the Women’s Health Sciences Division, National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System, and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, lead author of the study.

The study also found that connections were similar no matter how severe the symptoms were. This suggests that treatments aimed at reducing depression and promoting health might help improve overall well-being for a wide range of patients.

"This research has significant implications for the development of targeted treatment strategies," added Vogt. "By focusing on depression and health-promoting behaviors, we could potentially make a big difference in people’s mental health and daily functioning."

The researchers said more studies are needed to confirm their findings, and test whether these types of targeted treatments can improve mental health and daily functioning in Veterans, and others who have been exposed to trauma.

More information about the study is available at https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1mRtn39qZAy3Ew

Photo caption (photo linked below): Dr. Dawne Vogt, research scientist at the Women’s Health Sciences Division of the National Center for PTSD and VA Boston Healthcare System, and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Dawne Vogt)