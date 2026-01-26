Study finds link between military-to-civilian transition and longer-term mental health in Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2026

BOSTON, MA - A new study by VA Boston and Boston University researchers published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, found that a smooth transition from military service to civilian life can be important for a Veteran’s long-term mental health.

“More than 200,000 servicemembers in the U.S. face the challenge of reintegrating into civilian life each year,” said Dr. Dawne Vogt, a research scientist with the Women’s Health Sciences Division, National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System, and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, lead author of the study. “We wanted to know if Veterans who experience better military-to-civilian transitions might be less vulnerable to poor mental health when faced with stressors down the road.”

The study, which analyzed data from 9,566 Veterans, examined their health and well-being during the first three years following separation from military service, and again a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers looked for patterns in employment, finances and social readjustment, and assessed effects on subsequent mental health.

While most Veterans in the study reported consistently high levels of vocational and social well-being, financial well-being typically lagged. Approximately 15% of Veterans experienced declining well-being in each domain. The researchers found that these different well-being trajectories significantly influenced the likelihood of Veterans developing mental health conditions – such as depression or anxiety – during the pandemic. Interestingly, the researchers also found that Veterans who initially experienced low well-being but saw improvements over time displayed similar mental health outcomes as those who had consistently experienced high well-being.

“These results suggest that early help with employment, finances and social adjustment can mitigate long-term mental health challenges,” said Vogt. “Ensuring Veterans have access to effective resources during this initial transition period can help enhance their resilience to future stressors and lead to better outcomes.”

More information about the study is available at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00127-025-03035-7

Photo caption (photo linked below): Dr. Dawne Vogt, research scientist at the Women’s Health Sciences Division of the National Center for PTSD and VA Boston Healthcare System, and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Dawne Vogt)