VA awards $56,000 in grants for adaptive sports programs in Massachusetts

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2026

BOSTON, MA - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $56,000 in grants to two community-based organizations in Massachusetts that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Adaptive sports can play a powerful role in improving wellness and quality of life for Veterans,” said Leslie Pierson, VA Boston Healthcare System executive director. “These grants expand access to programs that support Veterans with disabilities, which can help them stay active, gain confidence, and connect with other Veterans.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.