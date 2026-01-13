VA Boston earns prestigious recognition for efforts in reducing physician burnout

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2026

BOSTON, MA - The American Medical Association has recognized VA Boston Healthcare System for its work to reduce physician burnout.

AMA’s Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program annually highlights health systems across the nation that are standouts when it comes to building well-being and reducing burnout, which research shows remains higher for physicians compared to other American workers.

VA employs Chief Well-Being Officers to specifically address drivers of burnout in clinicians at facilities across the country. CWOs throughout the department work to decrease inefficiencies and administrative burdens, while emphasizing practices that support professional fulfillment. This aligns with VA’s overall efforts to support the whole health and well-being of employees, to directly improve the quality of care delivered to Veterans.

“We want all of our employees – especially physicians – to show up for work feeling motivated and go home feeling fulfilled each and every day,” said VA Boston HCS Executive Director Leslie Pierson. “This recognition is proof our efforts to continually improve our work environment are succeeding.”