VA Boston Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

BOSTON, MA - VA Boston Healthcare System received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Boston HCS in the third quarter of FY 2026 are:

Building 4 Elevator Replacement, Brockton campus

Improve Roadway Systems and Parking Lots Phase 4, Brockton campus

Site Security Improvements, Brockton campus

Office of Information & Technology Data Center Addition, Jamaica Plain campus

Catheterization Laboratory Site Preparation, West Roxbury campus

Replace Boilers and Upgrade Controls, West Roxbury campus

“This funding enables VA Boston Healthcare System to continue modernizing and making improvements, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide the high-quality care our Veterans have earned,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: