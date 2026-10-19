VA Boston Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

BOSTON, MA - VA Boston Healthcare System received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Boston HCS in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 are:

Modernize Elevators – Brockton campus

Design Services for Campus-Wide Site Security Project – Jamaica Plain campus

Modification to Electronic Health Record Network Upgrades – Jamaica Plain campus

Modification to Fire Alarm Replacement Project – Jamaica Plain campus

Modernize Elevators – West Roxbury campus

Replace Boilers and Upgrade Controls – West Roxbury campus

“This funding will enable VA Boston Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving our facilities, ensuring we remain safe, efficient and equipped to provide the exceptional care our Veterans have earned,” said Melissa Conway, deputy executive director of VA Boston HCS.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: