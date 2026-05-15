VA Boston Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

BOSTON, MA - VA Boston Healthcare System announced funding today for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Boston HCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Replace Fire Alarm System, Jamaica Plain, MA

Ambulatory Care Addition Piping Replacement, Jamaica Plain, MA

Boiler Plant Condensate Correction, Jamaica Plain, MA

Employee Garage Anti-Climb Fence, Jamaica Plain, MA

Mass. Water Resources Authority Compliant Catchment System, Jamaica Plain, MA

Cryogenics Liquid Nitrogen Correction, Jamaica Plain, MA

Electronic Health Record Modernization Phase 2 Infrastructure Upgrade - Fire Code Review, Jamaica Plain, MA

Repave Lot 3, West Roxbury, MA

Fisher House Roof Replacement, West Roxbury, MA

Fisher House Utility Replacement, West Roxbury, MA

Booster Pump Installation (Buildings 1 and 2), West Roxbury, MA

Cath Lab Site Prep - Fire Code Review, West Roxbury, MA

CT Naeotom Alpha Photon Scanner - Fire Code Review, West Roxbury, MA

Replace Electrophysiology Lab - Fire Code Review, West Roxbury, MA

Building 7 Duct Repair, Brockton, MA

Site Security Improvements - Fire Code Review, Brockton, MA

“This funding allows VA Boston to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Greater Boston area and across New England,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: