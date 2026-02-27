VA Boston Healthcare System upgrades healthcare infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

BOSTON, MA - VA Boston Healthcare System today announced infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Boston HCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades, Brockton campus

Ambulatory Care Area Piping Replacement, Jamaica Plain campus

Fire Alarm Upgrade, Jamaica Plain campus

Office of Information and Technology Data Center Addition, Jamaica Plain campus

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades, West Roxbury campus

Repave Patient and Employee Parking Lot, West Roxbury campus

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Boston Healthcare System to achieve that goal,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

