VA Boston Honored by AMA for Commitment to Well-Being of Physicians

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

BOSTON, MA - VA Boston Healthcare System has earned Gold level recognition in 2026 from the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine organization.

VA Boston is one of only two organizations recognized at Gold level in Massachusetts, among a total of 10 recognized healthcare systems in the state. Gold is the highest level of recognition within the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition program and represents an elevation from VA Boston’s Silver level achievement in 2025.

“We’re honored by this recognition from the AMA, which highlights our efforts to support the whole health and well-being of our employees, so we can continue to provide the exceptional care Veterans have earned,” said Leslie Pierson, VA Boston HCS executive director. “We want our physicians, and all employees, to come into work feeling motivated and go home feeling fulfilled, every day.”

The recognition from the country’s leading physician association honors health systems, hospitals and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform healthcare work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.

“Supporting physician well-being helps create better care for everyone,” said Dr. Willie Underwood III, AMA president. “Studies show that when physicians are supported, patients benefit from safer care, higher quality, and a better overall experience. Organizations recognized by the Joy in Medicine Program are leading the way by investing in workplaces that support physicians and help them deliver compassionate, high-quality care. The AMA is proud to honor these leaders for their commitment to physician well-being and healthier communities.”

VA Boston’s chief well-being officer, Dr. Sucheta Doshi, and chief health informatics officer, Dr. Keiran Warner, created a program that cross-trains champions in clinical services on the integration of well-being concepts with efficiency and informatics tools to meet challenges faced by physicians. The two worked closely with Dr. Erin Wesockes, associate director of quality management, and associate chief nurse of professional governance and innovation, to foster a supportive work culture for clinical teams across the healthcare system.

Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 250 organizations across the country. Recognition levels are valid for two years. This year, a total of 92 health organizations nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout, and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork and support.