VA Boston hosts Veterans Expo for Freedom 250

PRESS RELEASE

June 22, 2026

BOSTON, MA - As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Boston Healthcare System will host its annual Veterans Expo at its Brockton campus, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, in honor of the men and women who protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.

“This event offers more than resources, it's an opportunity to connect, support and build community among Veterans and their families,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS. “Whether you're exploring VA health care, seeking career opportunities, or simply enjoying a day out, we’ll be happy to see you.”

The free event, co-hosted with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services, welcomes Veterans, service members, families and community members, who can enjoy:

Live bands, music and entertainment

Free prizes, giveaways and food

More than 100 tables of services, activities and employers

A comprehensive Job & Career Fair – remember to bring your DD214!

Federal and state resources, benefits guidance, and VA healthcare services

Military vehicle and equipment displays

A dedicated Women Veterans Seminar at 11:00 a.m.

A Kid’s Zone featuring pony rides and a bounce house

VA Boston’s Brockton campus is at 940 Belmont St. Participating organizations include: