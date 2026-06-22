VA Boston hosts Veterans Expo for Freedom 250
PRESS RELEASE
June 22, 2026
BOSTON, MA - As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Boston Healthcare System will host its annual Veterans Expo at its Brockton campus, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, in honor of the men and women who protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.
“This event offers more than resources, it's an opportunity to connect, support and build community among Veterans and their families,” said Leslie Pierson, executive director of VA Boston HCS. “Whether you're exploring VA health care, seeking career opportunities, or simply enjoying a day out, we’ll be happy to see you.”
The free event, co-hosted with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services, welcomes Veterans, service members, families and community members, who can enjoy:
- Live bands, music and entertainment
- Free prizes, giveaways and food
- More than 100 tables of services, activities and employers
- A comprehensive Job & Career Fair – remember to bring your DD214!
- Federal and state resources, benefits guidance, and VA healthcare services
- Military vehicle and equipment displays
- A dedicated Women Veterans Seminar at 11:00 a.m.
- A Kid’s Zone featuring pony rides and a bounce house
VA Boston’s Brockton campus is at 940 Belmont St. Participating organizations include:
- VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office
- Massachusetts National Cemetery
- Massachusetts Army National Guard
- Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services
- Massachusetts Women Veterans Network
- City of Brockton
- MassHire
- Cell Phones for Soldiers
- Rebuilding First Responders
- Veterans Legal Services
- American Legion
- Disabled American Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- VA Caregiver Support Program
- VA Housing Assistance
- And more!
Media contacts
Winfield Danielson, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: