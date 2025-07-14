VA Boston physician recognized for excellence in healthcare education

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON, MA - A physician at VA Boston Healthcare System received one of VA’s highest honors for health professions education, the David M. Worthen Award, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The Worthen Innovator Award was awarded to Dr. Susan Nathan, an attending physician at VA Boston HCS, who significantly advanced palliative care education and patient-centered practices here since 2015. Her innovative contributions transformed how trainees engage with Veterans, particularly through the My Life, My Story program, which she directs. This initiative allows Veterans to share their life stories with trainees, enhancing the understanding and care clinicians provide. Nathan’s efforts have not only showcased the importance of Veteran narratives in clinical practice, but also established a national community of practice aimed at sustaining this vital education tool.

"We’re grateful for this recognition of Dr. Nathan’s incredible work advancing patient-centered practices through the My Life, My Story program,” said Leslie Pierson, interim executive director at VA Boston HCS. “The program serves as a source of inspiration for everyone committed to Veteran-centered care."

The Worthen Award, named for a former VA head of Academic Affiliations, the late Dr. David M. Worthen, recognizes exceptional champions for enhancing health professions trainee education. It is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The award is bestowed in three categories: the Rising Star Award, which recognizes an early career champion of health professions education; the Innovator Award, which recognizes an individual who created and is sustaining a significant educational innovation; and the Career Achievement Award, which recognizes a health professions education champion whose lifetime contributions have profoundly advanced the education mission of VA.

The Worthen Rising Star Award was awarded to Dr. Matthew Soltys, a physician at Iowa City VA Medical Center, who developed ground-breaking training courses, expanded curriculum content on patient safety and leadership, and founded quarterly conferences to enhance patient safety. The Worthen Career Achievement Award was awarded to Dr. Sonya Malekzadeh, an attending surgeon at Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center, who over the past 26 years, has conducted extensive scientific and educational research, served on national committees for health professions education, and provided exceptional head and neck surgical care to Veterans, while serving in various leadership roles.

“This year’s awardees have made outstanding contributions to training the next generation of health care professionals for VA and the nation,” said Dr. Ezgi Tiryaki, Acting Chief of the Office of Academic Affiliations. “These clinicians embody the characteristics of excellence that continue to make VA a national leader in health professions education, and we congratulate them for their stellar achievements.”

VA maintains the nation’s largest education and training program for health professionals in the U.S., working in partnership with 95% of the country’s medical schools and more than 1,450 universities and colleges, including associated health professions schools. Each year, 122,000 trainees in more than 60 clinical health professions education programs complete training in a VA facility.

Health professions training program staff, trainees and VA staff members who would like to learn more about the My Life, My Story program can reach out to Nathan at Susan.Nathan@va.gov.

Photo caption (photo linked below): Dr. Susan Nathan, attending physician at VA Boston Healthcare System, who received the David M. Worthen Innovator Award for transforming how health professions trainees engage with Veterans, which the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday, July 10, 2025. (VA Boston HCS photo by Dr. Adam Woolley)