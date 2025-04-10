VA Boston to hold emergency preparedness exercise at Brockton campus

PRESS RELEASE

April 10, 2025

BROCKTON , MA — The VA Boston Healthcare System is informing the community of an upcoming emergency preparedness exercise taking place Friday, April 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the VA medical center in Brockton, in Building 1.

This is a planned training event and not a real emergency. All activities will be clearly marked and monitored for safety.

“We’re committed to the safety of our Veterans, staff and neighbors,” said Gregory Mota, emergency management specialist for VA Boston. “Exercises like this are critical to ensuring a prepared and coordinated emergency response.”



This joint exercise is being conducted by VA Boston Emergency Management, in coordination with VA Police, and in partnership with the City of Brockton Police and Fire departments. The goal of the exercise is to enhance interagency coordination and ensure the readiness of all partners in responding to an active threat situation.



As part of the exercise, community members can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement and emergency response personnel, including police vehicles, fire trucks, and first responders conducting simulated operations on-site.



We thank the community for their cooperation and understanding as we work together to ensure a safe environment for all.