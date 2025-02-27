VA Boston unveils new pain clinic and fluoroscopy suite at Brockton campus

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2025

BOSTON , MA — VA Boston Healthcare System unveiled a new pain clinic and fluoroscopy suite at its Brockton campus Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

“The pain clinic and fluoroscopy suite will improve access for many of our Veterans dealing with chronic pain,” said Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston HCS. “These services were previously only available at our Jamaica Plain campus, so this will be much more accessible for patients traveling from the South Shore area of Massachusetts.”

The new facilities will feature a state-of-the-art C-arm imaging system, ultrasound machine, a radiofrequency ablation system and a platelet rich plasma, or PRP, machine.

A C-arm imaging system is a type of X-ray machine that uses a C-shaped arm to swivel around the patient to capture detailed, high-resolution images in real time from various angles. Not having to reposition the patient during this process improves efficiency and patient comfort.

Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to create real-time images or video of internal organs, blood vessels and other soft tissues.

Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive treatment for chronic pain that uses heat to damage nerves that send pain signals to the brain. The treatment can provide long-term pain relief without surgery.

PRP therapy is a form of regenerative medicine that concentrates natural growth factors found in our blood cells to help heal damaged tissue. The risk of side effects from PRP injections are low because the injections are created from the patient’s own blood, reducing the chance of rejection.

“We’re so excited to offer interventional pain procedures at our Brockton campus,” said Dr. Shubha Raju, chief of Pain Medicine at VA Boston HCS, who was the clinical project lead. “This project is the result of the vision, dedication and collaboration of a large interdisciplinary team, including members from clinical staff, Interior Design, Engineering and the Environmental Management Service.”

Photo caption (photo linked below):

From left to right, Dr. Kay Leissner, chief of Anesthesia at VA Boston Healthcare System, Dr. Shubha Raju, chief of Pain Medicine, Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston HCS, Karen Acerra-Williams, associate director for VA Boston’s Brockton campus, and Nacha Pierre, nurse manager for Brockton specialty clinics, cut the ribbon on the new pain clinic and fluoroscopy suite, Feb. 27, 2025, at the Brockton VA Medical Center. (VA Boston HCS photo by Deirdre Salvas)