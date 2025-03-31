VA Boston Veterans Participate in National Veterans Adaptive Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2025

SNOWMASS VILLAGE , CO — Five VA Boston Healthcare System affiliated Veterans are participating in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic March 31 – April 5, 2025, in Aspen-Snowmass, Colo.

Name, Bib #, Age, City, State, VA Facility, Service Branch

Brian Archer, 108, 59, Carver, MA, Jamaica Plain campus, VA Boston, Army

James Bedingfield, 124, 63, Sr. Petersburg, FL, Jamaica Plain campus, VA Boston, Army

Gary Jezierski, 270, 64, New Bedford, MA, Brockton campus, VA Boston, Coast Guard

Carin Klipp, 286, 67, Stoughton, MA, Brockton campus, VA Boston, Air Force

Wayne Ross, 143 , 59, Scituate, MA, West Roxbury campus, VA Boston, Air Force

“Adaptive winter sports really showcase Veterans’ strength, courage and determination,” said Jenny Vulpis, VA Boston’s adaptive sports coordinator and coach for the contingent. “Sharing this experience with them as part of their healthcare journey is amazing and inspirational.”

The Veterans will take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside approximately 400 fellow disabled Veterans from across the country, supported by roughly 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.

The five-day event, affectionately called “Miracles on a Mountainside,” offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and other activities. The Winter Sports Clinic is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans, with assistance from corporate sponsors and individual donors.

The first Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1987 and hosted 90 disabled Veterans. For nearly four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of adaptive sports as a tool for improved health and well-being.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial

Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 1 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wsc2024

B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media

For more information or to request an interview contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call 303-319-3798.